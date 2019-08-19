City
• Tyrone Shawai Davis, 23, 25 Tuxill Sq., Auburn, was charged Aug. 17 with one count of second-degree criminal contempt and two counts of first-degree criminal contempt.
• Steven Howard Mumford, 41, 49 Wall St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 16 with petit larceny.
• Robert Jermaine Johnson Jr., 28, 7 Arlington Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 17 with third-degree assault.
• Michael Ahmad Clardy, 26, 19 Franklin St., Apt. 8, was charged Aug. 17 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and first-degree falsifying business records.
• Ronald Phillip Alfred, 68 Orchard St., Auburn, was picked up Aug. 17 on a bench warrant.
• Ryan Mathew Bond, 28, 101 Catherine St., Apt. B, was picked up Aug. 18 on a bench warrant.
• Charles Williams Jr., 42, 25 Dexter Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 16 with first-degree robbery.
• Amanda Fay Buttaro, 37, 3 Derby Ave., Auburn, was picked up Aug. 17 on a bench warrant.
• Kenneth M. Curry, 9 Bellevue Pl., Auburn, was charged Aug. 17 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Gerald Erwin Raymond, 38, 20 West St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 17 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Cory Jon Collins, 35, 6687 Wolcott St., Red Creek, was charged Aug. 18 with third-degree unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
State
• Bradley R. Devitt, 70, Auburn, was charged Aug. 16 with first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 percent and first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Joshua M. Ferguson, 28, Union Springs, was charged Aug. 17 with first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Marc A. Wise, 28, Auburn, was charged Aug. 17 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 percent and first-offense driving while intoxicated.