City
• Joshua Stephen Bilinski, 27, 230 State St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Aug. 6 with first-degree falsifying business records, second-degree criminal impersonation, fourth-degree solicitation and misapplication of property.
• Khalid Hatem Faraj, 23, 2159 Moravia VNC Lane, Moravia, was charged Aug. 6 with endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree assault.
• Heather Marie Fish, 32, 32 Parker St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 6 with petit larceny.
• Dawn Sloan, 48, 35 Kensington Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 6 with third-degree robbery.
• Sanford G. Tillotson, Jr., 33, 400 Fort Hill Ave., Canandiagua, was charged picked up on an arrest warrant Aug. 7 and charged with petit larceny.
• Joshua C. Morrison, 26, 4231 Longhill Road, Moravia, was picked up on an arrest warrant Aug. 7 and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Kenneth C. Shelton, 63, 37 William St., Apt. 211, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 7.
• Amy L. Kocur, 47, 11 Jefferson St., was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 7.
• Clayton E. Curtis III, 42, 55 West St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 7 and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Lawrence A. Atkins, 42, 44 Wallace Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Aug. 7.
• Branden Che Hackett, 30, 21 Morris St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 8 with fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
• Kenneth Craig Shelton, 63, 37 William St., Apt. 211, Auburn, was picked up Aug. 8 on a bench warrant.
• Amy Lynn Oliver, 29, 16 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged Aug. 8 with fourth-degree grand larceny.
• Jeremy Tyler Smith, 21, 23 Rochester St., Apt. Upper, Port Byron, was charged Aug. 8 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Justin Michael McDeid, 29, 44 Walace Ave., Auburn, was charged Aug. 8 with third-degree fleeing from an officer, possession of a hypodermic instrument, resisting arrest, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and reckless driving.
State
• William C. Hatheway, 28, Homer, was charged Aug. 6 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 percent.