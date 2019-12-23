{{featured_button_text}}

City

• Chad Peter Jennings, 24, transient, was charged Dec. 20 with third-degree fleeing an officer, second-degree obstructing government administration, reckless driving, false inspection certificate and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Jennings was also picked up on a bench warrant.

• Ivan Charles Dawley, 22, 78 Wall St., Auburn, was picked up Dec. 20 on a bench warrant.

State

• William R. Burgdoff, 34, Auburn, was charged Dec. 22 with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree aggravated harassment and aggravated family offense.

County

• Aaron Michael Poorman, 24, 8164 Chapman Road, Montezuma, was charged Dec. 21 with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree menacing and aggravated family offense with more than one offense within five years.

