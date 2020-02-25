Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 25, 2020

City

• Taylor Brooke Griffin, 22, 19 Ketchell St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 22 with petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy.

• Shannon Lee Griffin, 45, 19 Ketchell St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 22 with petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy.

• Scott Allen Corey Sr., 42, 189 Genesee St., Apt. 17, Auburn, was charged Feb. 22 with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and tampering or circumventing ignition interlock device.

• Timothy Michael Paul, 21, 13 McMaster Place, Apt. 2, Auburn, was picked up Feb. 21 on a bench warrant and charged with a sentence violation.

• David William Parkis Jr., 38, 85 Cottage St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 15 with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration higher than 0.08% and first-offense driving while intoxicated.

• Shaylne Roquel Kent, 23, 13 McMaster Place, Auburn, was picked up Feb. 20 on a bench warrant.

• Yaritza Ivette Ruperto, 37, 16 Merriman St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 21 with petit larceny.

• Tiffany Samone Harrell, 36, 13 Mann St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 24 with second-degree reckless endangerment.