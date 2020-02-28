Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 28, 2020

City

• Justin Larelle McDougle, 31, 53 Arterial West, Auburn, was charged Feb. 26 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

• Gerald Avery Dale, 40, 32 Seminary St., Auburn, was picked up Feb. 25 on a bench warrant and charged with possession of a hypodermic instrument.

• Patricia Elizabeth Gansz, 32, 107 N Lewis St., Auburn, was picked up Feb. 21 on a bench warrant.

• Anthony Lee Daniels Sr., 40, 8 Delevan St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 25 with second-degree strangulation.

• John Trent Robinson Jr., 30, 32 Franklin St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was picked up Feb. 26 on a bench warrant.

• Bernisha Nicole Scott, 32, 4445 South Salina St., Apt. 21, Syracuse, was picked up Feb. 26 on a bench warrant.

• Richard Rusty Stagles, 33, 14568 Lake St., Sterling, was charged Feb. 26 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.

• Tyresse Larry Smith, 19, 215 Genesee St., Apt. A6, Auburn, was picked up Feb. 26 on a bench warrant.