Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 28, 2020

City
• Justin Larelle McDougle, 31, 53 Arterial West, Auburn, was charged Feb. 26 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.
• Gerald Avery Dale, 40, 32 Seminary St., Auburn, was picked up Feb. 25 on a bench warrant and charged with possession of a hypodermic instrument.
• Patricia Elizabeth Gansz, 32, 107 N Lewis St., Auburn, was picked up Feb. 21 on a bench warrant.
• Anthony Lee Daniels Sr., 40, 8 Delevan St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 25 with second-degree strangulation.
• John Trent Robinson Jr., 30, 32 Franklin St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was picked up Feb. 26 on a bench warrant.
• Bernisha Nicole Scott, 32, 4445 South Salina St., Apt. 21, Syracuse, was picked up Feb. 26 on a bench warrant.
• Richard Rusty Stagles, 33, 14568 Lake St., Sterling, was charged Feb. 26 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.
You have free articles remaining.
• Tyresse Larry Smith, 19, 215 Genesee St., Apt. A6, Auburn, was picked up Feb. 26 on a bench warrant.
• Adam Michael Sayre, 24, 11 Mann St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 12 with resisting arrest.
• Randall P. Dwyer, 41, transient, Auburn, was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration Feb. 27 and picked up on arrest warrant and charged with petit larceny.
• Nicole M. Gourley, 38, 28 Middle Lane, Weedsport, was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration Feb. 27 and picked up on arrest warrant and charged with petit larceny.
• William I. Walter, 45, 255 Grant Ave., Apt. 15, Auburn, was charged Feb. 27 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and second-degree reckless endangerment.
• Alyssa R. Bort, 26, 215 Genesee St., Apt. F48, Auburn, was charged Feb. 21 with resisting arrest.
County
• Gage B. Ashley, 22, 7 Aurelius Ave., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Feb. 25 with second-degree possession of prison contraband.
• Gage M. Pinkoski, 19, 5315 Booth Hill Road, Locke, was charged Feb. 25 with criminal mischief with intent to damage property.
State
• Meyasha D. Kerce, 19, Syracuse, was charged Feb. 25 with third-degree grand larceny.