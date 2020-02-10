Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 10, 2020

City
• Dominique Lynn Parker, 27, 506 Victory Road, Red Creek, was charged Feb. 9 with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more and first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Kevin Laroy Thomas, 44, 126 South Fulton St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Feb. 9 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree menacing.
• Vann Michael Macknail, 36, 181 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, was charged Feb. 8 with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Paul Vincent Gagliano, 60, 14 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 9 with petit larceny.
• Ronald Phillip Alfred, 55, 7 Barber St., apartment right, Auburn, was charged Feb. 5 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.
State
• Jason D. Wheeler, 43, Brutus, was charged Feb. 7 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, second-degree driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within 10 years, second-degree aggravated driving while intoxicated and use of other vehicle without ignition interlock.
• Daniel E. Usher, 37, Port Byron, was charged Feb. 9 with criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and aggravated family offense.
• Magwenda T. Harris, 43, Auburn, was charged Feb. 9 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
County
• Brandon D. Parker, 29, 6 Lizette St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 7 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more and driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction within 10 years.