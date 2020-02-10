Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 10, 2020

City

• Dominique Lynn Parker, 27, 506 Victory Road, Red Creek, was charged Feb. 9 with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more and first-offense driving while intoxicated.

• Kevin Laroy Thomas, 44, 126 South Fulton St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Feb. 9 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree menacing.

• Vann Michael Macknail, 36, 181 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, was charged Feb. 8 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Paul Vincent Gagliano, 60, 14 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 9 with petit larceny.

• Ronald Phillip Alfred, 55, 7 Barber St., apartment right, Auburn, was charged Feb. 5 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.

State

• Jason D. Wheeler, 43, Brutus, was charged Feb. 7 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, second-degree driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within 10 years, second-degree aggravated driving while intoxicated and use of other vehicle without ignition interlock.