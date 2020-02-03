Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 3, 2020
Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 3, 2020

City

• Andrea Rose Tutt, 22, transient, was picked up Jan. 29 on a bench warrant and charged with resisting arrest.

• David Earl King Sr., 40, transient, was picked up Jan. 31 on a bench warrant.

• Nicholas Richard Demperio, 34, 61 Chapman Ave., Auburn, was charged Jan. 24 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.

• Zachary Patrick Lowe, 25, 26 Sheridan St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 2 with petit larceny and third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Kenneth Joseph Laframboise Jr., 36, transient, was picked up Feb. 1 on a bench warrant.

• Helericka A. Elrahman, 28, 272 Taft Road, Apt. 1105, Syracuse, was charged Feb. 1 with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and picked up on a bench warrant.

County

• Brandon M. Ryan, 33, 9942 Route 90, Genoa, was charged Feb. 2 with acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 years old.

State

• Achilles S. Reinhardt, 22, Fulton, was charged Jan. 31 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, first-degree harassment, second-degree criminal nuisance, making a terroristic threat, first-offense driving while intoxicated, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and third-degree bail jumping.

