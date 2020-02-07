Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 7, 2020

• Donald Joseph Vincent, 51, 2345 West Genesee St., Apt. 10, Baldwinsville, was charged Feb. 5 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Jonathan James Moore, 21, 22 Foote St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 5 with first-degree criminal sex act, third-degree criminal sex act, third-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Cairo Shane Mitchell, 28, 19 Drumlins Drive, Syracuse, was picked up on a bench warrant.

• Destiny Marie Dawn Gould, 21, 16 Warren Ave., Auburn, was charged Feb. 6 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• John Eric Barnes, 49, 63 South St., Apartment 17, Auburn, was charged Feb. 6 with petit larceny.

• Constance Denise Vermilion, 47, 63 South St., Apartment 17, Auburn, was charged Feb. 6 with petit larceny.

• Christopher James Blowers, 52, 158 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 6 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Charles J. Allen, 32, 169 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a parole violation warrant.

• Michael P. Miller, 45, 7 Adams St., Moravia, was charged Feb. 6 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

