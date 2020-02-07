Cayuga County-area police blotter: Feb. 7, 2020

City
• Kearstyn Suzanne Sweeting, 21, 36 Chedell Place, Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Feb. 3 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault.
• Elizabeth Anne Crysler, 28, transient, was picked up Feb. 4 on a bench warrant.
• Jacob Wade Stepro, 34, 5 Church St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Feb. 3 with a sentence violation.
• Valerie Morgan Clark, 24, 21 Holley St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 4 with a sentence violation.
• Colleen Desiree Straubel, 37, transient, was charged Feb. 4 with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud, first-degree falsifying business records, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and misuse of food stamps.
• Robin Marie Ray, 27, 16 Orchard St., upper apartment, Auburn, was picked up Feb. 1 on a bench warrant.
County
• Brien P. Fredendall, 41, 1128 Maiden Lane Road, Mentz, was charged Feb. 4 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Thomas Alexander Dobson, 25, 42 South St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 5 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.
• Donald Joseph Vincent, 51, 2345 West Genesee St., Apt. 10, Baldwinsville, was charged Feb. 5 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Jonathan James Moore, 21, 22 Foote St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 5 with first-degree criminal sex act, third-degree criminal sex act, third-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Cairo Shane Mitchell, 28, 19 Drumlins Drive, Syracuse, was picked up on a bench warrant.
• Destiny Marie Dawn Gould, 21, 16 Warren Ave., Auburn, was charged Feb. 6 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• John Eric Barnes, 49, 63 South St., Apartment 17, Auburn, was charged Feb. 6 with petit larceny.
• Constance Denise Vermilion, 47, 63 South St., Apartment 17, Auburn, was charged Feb. 6 with petit larceny.
• Christopher James Blowers, 52, 158 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged Feb. 6 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.
• Charles J. Allen, 32, 169 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a parole violation warrant.
• Michael P. Miller, 45, 7 Adams St., Moravia, was charged Feb. 6 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
State
• Bruce Wingate, 35, Liverpool, was charged Feb. 3 with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs.
• Achilles S. Reinhardt, 22, Elbridge, was charged Feb. 4 with third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.
• Charlton J. Crandall, 43, Moravia, was charged Feb. 5 with two counts of second-degree burglary.
• Ashante B. Boomer, 21, Brooklyn, was charged Feb. 6 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Brandon C. Ellis, 19, Weedsport, was charged Feb. 6 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.