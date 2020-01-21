Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 21, 2020

City

• Todd J. Chapman Jr. , 35, 148 Curtis Place, Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Jan. 18 and charged with fourth-degree, three counts of third-degree identity theft and three counts of petit larceny.

• Megan L. Bracy, 36, 31 Parker St., Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Jan. 17 and charged with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Scott A. Corey Sr., 42, 290 Seymour St., Auburn., was charged Jan. 19 with possession of a miscellaneous dangerous drug.

• Brian P. Guzalak, 37, 37 Steel St. Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Jan. 17 and charged with third-degree assault.

• Cody M. Christoff, 21, 208 Genseee St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Jan. 17.

• Susan J. Dellostritto, 62, 90 North St., Apt. 8G, Auburn, was charged Jan. 18 with fourth-degree grand larceny.

State

• John P. Parker, 52, Sodus Point, was charged Jan. 18 with first-degree and second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Kathleen T. Cieloch, 32, Syracuse, was charged Jan. 17 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.