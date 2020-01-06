City
• Delloyd Christopher McMillian, 19, 101 Quill Ave., Apt. B12, Auburn, was charged Jan. 4 with a sentence violation and false personation.
• Charles Edward Shaffer, 54, 46 Maple St., Auburn, was picked up Jan. 3 on an executive bench warrant.
• Chad Peter Jennings, 24, transient, was charged Jan. 3 with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Mikal Shawn Holbrook, 21, 229 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, was charged Jan. 3 with petit larceny.
• Ashley M. White, 23, 2 Mill St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 2 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Tavon Lamar Stallworth, 29, 56 Grant Ave., Auburn, was charged Jan. 2 with second-degree assault, third-degree burglary, second-degree attempted escape, third-degree criminal tampering, resisting arrest and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Loretta Blanch Gagne, 77, transient, was charged Jan. 5 with third-degree criminal trespassing.
• John Fitzgerald Keesee, 54, 3 Church St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 5 with petit larceny.
• Michael Stephen Feldman, 33, 135 Quill Ave., Apt. D16, Auburn, was charged Jan. 5 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
State
• Michael J. Jordan, 39, Auburn, was charged Jan. 4 with first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Brandon A. White, 37, Locke, was charged Jan. 4 with first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more and first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Nicholas J. Janusz, 32, Auburn, was charged Jan. 5 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.