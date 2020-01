Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 28, 2020

City

• Michael Allen Pealo Jr., 26, transient, was charged Jan. 24 with a sentence violation.

• Shaun Raymond Cronin, 41, 40 South St., Apt. 8., Auburn, was charged Jan. 24 with second-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny and possession of burglar tools.

• Earl Thomas Horn, 36, 620 Hannibal St., Apt. 2, Fulton, was picked up Jan. 26 on a bench warrant.

• Michelle Norma Depew, 31, 48 Chase St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 27 with second-degree criminal trespassing.

• Jessica Sara Kerrick, 29, 2224 Bixby Wood Road, Savannah, was charged Jan. 17 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Robert Patrick Mein Jr., 41, 503 Dublin Road, Clyde, was charged Jan. 24 with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Renee Ashly Kilmer, 28, 290 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 26 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.