Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 31, 2020

City

• Ryan John DiCarlo-Jewell, 22, 33 Washington St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Jan. 27 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Austin Lee Gandee, 23, 50 Merriman St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 26 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Earl Jerome Jackson, 36, 115 E. Genesee St., Apt. A, Auburn, was charged Jan. 25 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Joshua E. Robles, 19, 2820 White Burch Lane, Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Jan. 29 and charged with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Carrie A. Larrabee, 35, 43 Grant Ave., Auburn, was charged Jan. 28 with aggravated family offense, second-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Dublas A. Hernandez, 24, 7 Franklin St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was picked up on arrest warrant Jan. 29 and charged with petit larceny.

• Alixander J. Curnow, 23, 5 West At. Apt. 2, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Jan. 29.

• Tyresse L. Smith, 19, 215 Genesee St., Apt. A6, Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Jan. 29 and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal trespass.

• Kiara R. Eisenschmidt, 22, 101 Quill Ave., Apt. R106, Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Jan. 30.

• Kashiem L. Williams, 20, 101 Quill Ave, Apt. D20, Auburn, was charged Jan. 30 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Shaun R. Cronin, 32, 40 South St. Apt. 8, Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Jan. 30 and charged with third-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.

• Terry A. Sovocool, 45, 35 Franklin St., Apt. LW,  Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant and charged with possession of a miscellaneous dangerous drug.

• Gerard R. Rodriguez,27, 6 Lincoln St., Apt. 2, Waverly, was picked up on an arrest warrant and charged with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Jeremy S. Swennie, 27, 228 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant for unlicensed growing of cannabis.

• Brian K. Bell Sr., 47, 4 Orchard St., Apt. B, Auburn, was charged Jan. 25 with endangering the welfare of a child.

County

• William Robert Butler, 41, 4 Guilfoil Ave., Auburn, was charged Jan. 29 with second-degree criminal contempt.

State

• Alida M. Santiago, 29, Rochester, was charged Jan. 30 with first-degree prison contraband.

