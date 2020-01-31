Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 31, 2020

City

• Ryan John DiCarlo-Jewell, 22, 33 Washington St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Jan. 27 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Austin Lee Gandee, 23, 50 Merriman St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 26 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Earl Jerome Jackson, 36, 115 E. Genesee St., Apt. A, Auburn, was charged Jan. 25 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Joshua E. Robles, 19, 2820 White Burch Lane, Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Jan. 29 and charged with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Carrie A. Larrabee, 35, 43 Grant Ave., Auburn, was charged Jan. 28 with aggravated family offense, second-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Dublas A. Hernandez, 24, 7 Franklin St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was picked up on arrest warrant Jan. 29 and charged with petit larceny.

• Alixander J. Curnow, 23, 5 West At. Apt. 2, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Jan. 29.

• Tyresse L. Smith, 19, 215 Genesee St., Apt. A6, Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Jan. 29 and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal trespass.

