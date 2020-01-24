Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 24, 2020

City

• Cole James Chapman, 22, 1067 Duck Lake Road, Port Byron, was picked up Jan. 21 on a bench warrant.

• Richard Allen Currier Jr., 39, 29 Capitol St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Jan. 22 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Darrin Ryan Badman, 28, 43 Central St., Moravia, was charged Jan. 21 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Scott Michael Stockton, 32, 162 Seymour St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Jan. 13 with first-degree criminal contempt, third-degree assault and third-degree menacing.

• Harlee C. Pouliot, 27, 61 Osborne St., Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Jan. 22 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Joseph R. Goodwin, 36, 5 Rochester St., Port Byron, was picked up on an arrest warrant and charged with petit larceny.

