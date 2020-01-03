City
• Dequan T. Wilson, Sr., 27, 23 Jefferson St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Jan. 1 with first-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated first-offense.
• Shana M. Bennett, 38, 159 S. Seward, Ave., 38, 159 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, was charged Jan. 1 with driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08 of 1 percent and driving while intoxicated first-offense.
• Gerald A. Dale, 40, 32 Seminary St., Auburn., was picked up on a warrant Jan. 2 and charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree menacing, petit larceny and resisting arrest.
• Xavier J. Alford, 27, 88 Clark St., Apt. B, Auburn, was charged Jan. 2 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Daniel J. Lisano II, 31, 17 Canoga St., Apt. I, Auburn, was charged Jan. 2 with second-degree possession of marijuana and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
State
• Patrick G. Crawford, 28, Auburn, was charged Jan. 1 with third-degree unauthorized operation of a motor vehicle.
• Lauren W. Patterson, 69, Moravia, , was charged Jan. 2 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked, operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08 of 1 percent and driving while intoxicated first-offense.