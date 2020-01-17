Cayuga County-area police blotter: Jan. 17, 2020

City
• Gordon Michael Johnson, 45, transient, was picked up Jan. 1 on a bench warrant.
• Riley F. Milton III, 24, 131 Van Anden St., Auburn, was picked up Jan. 13 on an executive bench warrant.
• Kilie Anne Harvey, 34, 18 S. Lewis St., Auburn, was picked up Jan. 12 on a bench warrant.
• Anthony Lewis Tardibone, 57, 170 Murray St. Apt. A105, Auburn, was charged Jan. 12 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Darrin Ryan Badman, 28, 43 Central St., Moravia, was charged Jan. 14 with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.
• Gerard Roman Rodriguez, 27, transient, was charged Jan. 14 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Jonathan James Moore, 21, 22 Foote St., Auburn, was charged Jan. 13 with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Susan Katherine Boberg, 19, 66 Garrow St., Auburn, was charged Dec. 31 with endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• David Paul Trapp, 38, 8573 Woodsboro Drive, Baldwinsville, was charged Jan. 13 with second-degree aggravated harassment.
• Kasandra Suminalayette Copes, 22, 10 Chapman Ave., Auburn, was charged Jan. 15 with second-degree criminal contempt.
County
• Cameron M. Rosetti, 19, 23 Slocombe Ave., Marcellus, was charged Jan. 14 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Scott A. Gonyou, 19, 21 Blauvelt Drive, Mentz, was charged Jan. 16 with third-degree menacing and first-degree criminal contempt.
State
• Seth S. Wejko, 40, Auburn, was charged Jan. 13 with third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Charlton J. Crandall, 43, Moravia, was charged Jan. second-degree criminal impersonation, two counts of third-degree fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, two counts of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, two counts of reckless driving and resisting arrest.