City
• Travis L. Garritillo, 37, 850 Vine St., Apt. 11F, Liverpool, was picked up on a bench warrant Jan. 7.
• Dorian E. Brown, 26, 64 Grant Ave., Apt. 4, Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Jan. 7 and charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Tiffany J. Ernst, 37, 290 Grant Ave., Apt. 9, was picked up on an arrest bench warrant Jan. 6.
• Maria Lynn Anna, Whelsky, 39, 3863 State Route 3, Fulton, was picked up on a bench warrant Jan. 8.
• David N. Atwood, 35, 101 Quill Ave., was picked up on an arrest warrant Jan. 8 and charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Justin E. Helmick, 31, 23 Baker Ave., Auburn, was picked up on an indictment warrant and charged Jan. 8 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree use of drug paraphernalia.
• Patricia E. Gansz, 32, 208 Genesee St., Apt. 04, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 9 on a sentence violation.
State
You have free articles remaining.
• Virginia M. Restey, 32, Auburn, was charged Jan. 6 with petit larceny.
• Alexander T. Newert, 20, Auburn, was charged Jan. 6 with first-offense leaving scene of accident that resulted in an injury and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
• Daniel P. Samson, 36, Groton, was charged Jan. 6 with third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Breonna N. Espey, 29, Syracuse, was charged Jan. 8 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Kenneth W. Scott, 26, Auburn, was charged Jan. 8 with first-degree riot and three counts of second-degree assault.
• Darryl Wright, 29, Auburn, was charged Jan. 8 with first-degree riot and three counts of second-degree assault.
• Phillip E. Bradley, 27, Auburn, was charged Jan. 8 with first-degree riot.
• Russell T. Williams, 34, Auburn, was charged Jan. 8 with first-degree riot and second-degree assault.
• Michael Motta, 28, Auburn, was charged Jan. 8 with first-degree riot and second-degree assault.