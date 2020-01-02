City
• Corey Daniel Parkman Sr., 32, 23 Easterly Ave., Auburn, was charged Dec. 30 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree use of drag paraphernalia and was picked up on two indictment warrants and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree use of drag paraphernalia and three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
• Francis Albert Cook, 43, 28 North Fulton St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was picked up Dec. 30 on a bench warrant.
• Timothy Michael Paul, 20, 13 McMaster Place, Apt. 2, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant.
• Tyresse Larry Smith, 19, 215 Genesee St., Apt. A6, Auburn, was picked up Dec. 30 on a bench warrant.
• Amanda Fay Buttaro, 38, transient, Auburn, was picked up Dec. 30 on a bench warrant.
• Jeffrey Paul Murray, 21, 3031 Turnpike Road, Auburn, was charged Dec. 30 with a parole violation.
• Kevin Richard Gallaro, 49, 32 Franklin St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Dec. 31 with obstruction of breathing.
State
• Jeffrey D. Preston, 57, Liverpool, was charged Dec. 31 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.