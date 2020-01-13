{{featured_button_text}}

City

• Jimmie John Pealo, 45, 10742 Duck Lake Road, Port Byron, was picked up Jan. 10 on a bench warrant.

• Christopher Lee Schumacher, 20, 60 Grant Ave., Auburn, was charged Jan. 11 with a probation violation.

• Kashiem Love Thomas Williams, 20, 101 Quill Ave., Apt. D20, Auburn, was charged Jan. 10 with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Julie May Metcalf, 46, 32 Cayuga St., Moravia, was charged Jan. 11 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.

• Jennifer Jeannette Baker, 32, 22 NW 9th St., Oswego, was charged Jan. 12 with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• Jimmie J. Pealo, 45, Port Byron, was charged Jan. 10 with second-degree criminal impersonation of other person.

• Nabil S. Guindy, 59, Syracuse, was charged Jan. 11 with first-degree introducing dangerous contraband into a prison and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Jean M. Howard, 68, Fulton, was charged Jan. 12 with petit larceny.

• Collin M. Parker, 27, Geneva, was charged Jan. 12 with first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more and first-offense driving while intoxicated.

