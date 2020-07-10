Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 10, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City

• Samantha B. Bort, 25, 1635 West Onondaga St., Syracuse, was picked up on a bench warrant July 6.

• Chelci C. Love, 35, 6 Myrtle Ave., 2, Auburn, was charged July 6 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Shawn M. Anthony, 42, 55 Market St., 4A, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant July 7.

• John E. Barnes, 50, 63 South St., Queens Court, 17, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant July 7.

• Devonte A. Copes, 21, 100 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged July 7 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Kenneth A. Lafler, 29, 3 Pine St., Auburn, was charged July 7 with fifth-degree criminal possession of a stolen property.

• Michelle L. Stotler, 41, 3525 Route 34 B, Scipio, was charged July 7 with petit larceny.

• Sincere A. Harrison, 20, 33 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged July 8 with assault with intent to cause physical injury, second-degree robbery aided by another and second-degree robbery causing physical injury.

• Kyle T. Burkett, 20, transient, Auburn, was charged July 9 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.