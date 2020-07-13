Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 13, 2020
City

• Alasia K. Daniels, 23, 20 Thornton Ave., Melone Village Apartments, Apt. 207, Auburn, was charged July 10 with acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 years old, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

• Courtney F. Donovan, 23, 20 Thornton Ave., Melone Village Apartments, Apt. 207, Auburn, was charged July 10 with acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 years old.

• Timothy M. Paul, 29, 64 Grant Ave., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged July 12 with violating a condition of sentence.

• Francisco Perez, 32, 3515 East St., Skaneateles, was charged July 10 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction and third-degree criminal possession of a defaced weapon.

• Carlos E. Villalba, 43, 2 Schwartz Drive, Standart Woods Apartments, Apt. N157, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant July 12.

State

• Celia E. Townsend, 29, Auburn, was charged July 10 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• James J. Geer, 34, Auburn, was charged July 11 with fourth-degree criminal possession of narcotic drugs, second-degree criminal trespass and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Michael H. Taylor, 25, Rochester, was charged July 10 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Michael J. Fisher, 38, Elbridge, was charged July 10 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Amanda C. Briggs, 31, Auburn, was charged July 11 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

