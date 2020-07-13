Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 13, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City

• Alasia K. Daniels, 23, 20 Thornton Ave., Melone Village Apartments, Apt. 207, Auburn, was charged July 10 with acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 years old, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

• Courtney F. Donovan, 23, 20 Thornton Ave., Melone Village Apartments, Apt. 207, Auburn, was charged July 10 with acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 years old.

• Timothy M. Paul, 29, 64 Grant Ave., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged July 12 with violating a condition of sentence.

• Francisco Perez, 32, 3515 East St., Skaneateles, was charged July 10 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction and third-degree criminal possession of a defaced weapon.

• Carlos E. Villalba, 43, 2 Schwartz Drive, Standart Woods Apartments, Apt. N157, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant July 12.

State

• Celia E. Townsend, 29, Auburn, was charged July 10 with second-degree criminal trespass.