Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 17, 2020

City
• Thomas D. Hilts, 57, of 191 Genesee St., Murphy Building, Apt. 30, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant July 13.
• Lisa M. Mack, 47, 191 Genesee St., Murphy Building, Apt. 30, Auburn, was charged July 13 with criminal obstruction of breath.
• Gerald E. Raymond, 39, 20 West St., Auburn, was charged July 13 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Kearstyn S. Sweeting, 21, 36 Chedell Place, Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged July 13 with acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 16 years old.
• Karl Diggs, 47, 55 Orchard St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged July 15 with third-degree assault and resisting arrest.
• Francis A. Cook, 44, 26 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant July 15.
• Jessica L. Guarino, 39, 14 Rock Ave., Auburn, was charged July 15 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Jordan A. Twomey, 27, 80 Washington At., Auburn, was charged July 15 with second-degree criminal contempt.
State
• Frederick J. Lewis, 21, Jordan, was charged July 15 with endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree menacing, second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Michael D. Stephenson, 38, Auburn, was charged July 16 with second-degree criminal contempt.
