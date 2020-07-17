Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 17, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City

• Thomas D. Hilts, 57, of 191 Genesee St., Murphy Building, Apt. 30, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant July 13.

• Lisa M. Mack, 47, 191 Genesee St., Murphy Building, Apt. 30, Auburn, was charged July 13 with criminal obstruction of breath.

• Gerald E. Raymond, 39, 20 West St., Auburn, was charged July 13 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Kearstyn S. Sweeting, 21, 36 Chedell Place, Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged July 13 with acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 16 years old.

• Karl Diggs, 47, 55 Orchard St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged July 15 with third-degree assault and resisting arrest.

• Francis A. Cook, 44, 26 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant July 15.

• Jessica L. Guarino, 39, 14 Rock Ave., Auburn, was charged July 15 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Jordan A. Twomey, 27, 80 Washington At., Auburn, was charged July 15 with second-degree criminal contempt.

State