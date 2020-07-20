Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 20, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City

• Eugene Brown Jr., 53, 48 Merriman St. Extension, Auburn, was charged July 19 with acting in a manner injurious to a child.

• Scott A. Corey Sr., 43, 8 Delevan St., Auburn, was charged July 17 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous drug/substance, and he was picked up on a bench warrant.

• Barbara M. Horsford, 29, 48 Merriman St. Extension, Auburn, was charged July 19 with acting in a manner injurious to a child.

• Roy E. Inscho, 39, 63 South St., Queens Court, Apartment 4, was charged July 19 with resisting arrest.

• Carr W. Magel, 91, 171 Dunning Ave., Auburn, was charged July 17 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Monroe D. Scott, 40, 20 Thornton Ave., Melone Village Apartments 513, Auburn, was charged July 19 with third-degree assault, aggravated criminal contempt, acting in a manner injurious to a child, second-degree criminal contempt and criminal obstruction of breath.

• Nasih S. Scott, 27, 103 E. Ellis St., Syracuse, was picked up July 17 on a bench warrant.