Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 20, 2020

City
• Eugene Brown Jr., 53, 48 Merriman St. Extension, Auburn, was charged July 19 with acting in a manner injurious to a child.
• Scott A. Corey Sr., 43, 8 Delevan St., Auburn, was charged July 17 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous drug/substance, and he was picked up on a bench warrant.
• Barbara M. Horsford, 29, 48 Merriman St. Extension, Auburn, was charged July 19 with acting in a manner injurious to a child.
• Roy E. Inscho, 39, 63 South St., Queens Court, Apartment 4, was charged July 19 with resisting arrest.
• Carr W. Magel, 91, 171 Dunning Ave., Auburn, was charged July 17 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Monroe D. Scott, 40, 20 Thornton Ave., Melone Village Apartments 513, Auburn, was charged July 19 with third-degree assault, aggravated criminal contempt, acting in a manner injurious to a child, second-degree criminal contempt and criminal obstruction of breath.
• Nasih S. Scott, 27, 103 E. Ellis St., Syracuse, was picked up July 17 on a bench warrant.
• Randi L. Session, 26, 8 Delevan St., Auburn, was charged July 17 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
• James D. Williams Jr., 36, 19 Franklin St., Apartment 10, was picked up July 18 on two bench warrants.
County
• Lee E. Wollek, 32, 1343 Ira Station Road, Sterling, was charged July 16 with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
• Steven S. Bergman, 37, 8 Orchard Ave., Auburn, was charged July 18 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
State
• Patrick L. Smart, 55, Moravia, was charged July 18 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Brian A. Cummings, 29, Locke, was charged July 19 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
