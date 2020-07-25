Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 25, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City

• Joshua R. Flint, 27, transient, Auburn, was charged July 20 with fourth-degree robbery and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Tony O. Frazier, 29, 19 Cross St., Auburn, was charged July 20 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Raymond L. Wilson Sr., 35, 10 Woodruff Dr., Auburn, was charged July 21 with criminal possession of a mislabeled drug or substance.

• Kyle T. Burkert, 20, transient, Auburn, was charged July 21 with third-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.

• Sean D. Caines, 33, 23 Mattie St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant July 21.

• Destiny E. Mays, 21, 28 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged July 21 with criminal mischief.

• Junnell E. Copes, 34, 110 Fitch Ave., Auburn, was charged July 22 with resisting arrest.

• Levon E. Johnson, 41, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, B12, Auburn, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Paige S. Sharp, 19, 61 N. Lewis St., Auburn, was charged July 22 with second-degree assault.