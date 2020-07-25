Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 25, 2020

City
• Joshua R. Flint, 27, transient, Auburn, was charged July 20 with fourth-degree robbery and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Tony O. Frazier, 29, 19 Cross St., Auburn, was charged July 20 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Raymond L. Wilson Sr., 35, 10 Woodruff Dr., Auburn, was charged July 21 with criminal possession of a mislabeled drug or substance.
• Kyle T. Burkert, 20, transient, Auburn, was charged July 21 with third-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.
• Sean D. Caines, 33, 23 Mattie St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant July 21.
• Destiny E. Mays, 21, 28 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged July 21 with criminal mischief.
• Junnell E. Copes, 34, 110 Fitch Ave., Auburn, was charged July 22 with resisting arrest.
• Levon E. Johnson, 41, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, B12, Auburn, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Paige S. Sharp, 19, 61 N. Lewis St., Auburn, was charged July 22 with second-degree assault.
• Stephen E. Wooldridge, 70, 16 N. Fulton St., Apt. 1, was charged July 22 with second-degree assault.
• Eric B. Miller, 26, 8401 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Brutus, was charged July 23 with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Shane M. Rao, 44, 269 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged July 23 with second-degree aggravated harassment.
• Jeffrey P. Shields, 27, transient, Auburn, was charged July 24 with second-degree criminal contempt.
County
• Fred R. Williams, 33, 1052 Lake Como Road, Cortland, was charged July 23 with second-degree criminal contempt.
State
• Peter P. Vaccario, 32, Auburn, was charged July 20 with third-degree criminal possession of marijuana, second-degree reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and reckless driving.
• Chandler J. Marl, 19, Sennett, was charged July 21 with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.
• Donald M. Kane, 29, Skaneateles, was charged July 23 with criminal obstruction of breathing.
• Donald W. Alger, 55, Auburn, was charged July 24 with second-degree criminal contempt.
