Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 27, 2020

City

• Lashawn D. Rhodafox, 37, 165 Ballantyne Road, Apt. 2, Syracuse, was charged July 25 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 of 1%, driving while intoxicated-first offense and a parole violation.

• Jeffrey P. Shields, 27, transient, Auburn, was charged July 24 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• David A. Ward, 27, 105 Main St., Apt. 4, Port Byron, was charged July 25 with assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

State

• Angela R. Leone, 47, Seneca Falls, was charged July 24 with operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 of 1% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Jennifer L. McCord, 40, Baldwinsville, was charged July 25 with criminal obstruction of breath and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

