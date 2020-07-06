Cayuga County-area police blotter: July 6, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City

• Alyssa R. Bort, 26, 10475 Route 38, Conquest, was charged July 4 with violating a condition of her sentence.

• Tyler J. Kleiber, 31, 6 McMaster St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was picked up July 2 on a bench warrant.

• Jennifer L. Mattes, 30, 112 Seymour St., Genesee Garden Apartments, Apt. 226, Auburn, with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

• John J. Rosen, 51, 86 E. Genesee St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged July 5 with false personation.

• Peter P. Vaccaro, 32, 41 Parker St., Auburn, was charged July 2 with second-degree menacing with a weapon, assault with intent to cause physical injury and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.

• Terrence D. Wofford, 20, 177 Poplar St., Apt. 4, Rochester, was charged July 4 with resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• James B. Yon Jr., 51, 51 Orchard St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged July 2 with second-degree identity theft to obtain goods and second-degree possession of a forged instrument.

State