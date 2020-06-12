Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 12, 2020
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 12, 2020

  • Updated
City

• Noah A. Rivers, 25, 134 Erickson St., Syracuse, was charged June 8 with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Anthony J. Stokes Sr., 25, 226 State St., Auburn, was charged June 8 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17, second-degree harassment with physical contact, third-degree criminal mischief of property damage more than $250, first-degree criminal contempt and criminal mischief with intent to damage property.

• Rachel R. Kilmer, 39, 2709 Erie Dr., Rodeway Inn, Weedsport, was charged June 9 with a sentence violation.

• Joey L. Townsend, 59, 47 Park Ave., Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant June 9 and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Jessica L. Jones, 32, 1406 Levanna Road, Union Springs, was charged June 10 with petit larceny.

• Adam J. Tanner, 41, 39 Cottage St., Auburn, was charged June 10 with second-degree reckless endangerment.

• Mitchell G. Ellingwood, 28, 255 Grant Ave., Auburn, was charged June 11 with resisting arrest and picked up on an arrest warrant and charged with a parole violation

• John W. Flanigan, 59, transient, Auburn, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt.

State

• Ashley L. Snow, 34, Auburn, was charged June 8 with fourth-degree grand larceny and second-degree identity theft.

