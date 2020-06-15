Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 15, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City

• Quindale Bacon, 33, 37 N Division St., Auburn, was charged June 12 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Amanda C. Briggs, 31, 101 Quill Ave., Apt. J58, Auburn, was charged June 12 with acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 years old.

• Tyrone T. Mathews, 44, 276 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged June 13 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Steve T. Nowak, 22, 71 Walnut St., Auburn, was charged June 13 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug or substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Jordan A. Twomey, 26, 162 Seymour St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged June 14 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction and second-degree menacing with a weapon.

• Marissa B. Weaver, 24, 4249 Dildine Road, Springport, was picked up June 14 on a bench warrant.

State

• Kelly P. Woods, 51, Cato, was charged June 13 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in the last 10 years, first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1