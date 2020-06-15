Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 15, 2020

City
• Quindale Bacon, 33, 37 N Division St., Auburn, was charged June 12 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Amanda C. Briggs, 31, 101 Quill Ave., Apt. J58, Auburn, was charged June 12 with acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 years old.
• Tyrone T. Mathews, 44, 276 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged June 13 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Steve T. Nowak, 22, 71 Walnut St., Auburn, was charged June 13 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug or substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Jordan A. Twomey, 26, 162 Seymour St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged June 14 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction and second-degree menacing with a weapon.
• Marissa B. Weaver, 24, 4249 Dildine Road, Springport, was picked up June 14 on a bench warrant.
State
• Kelly P. Woods, 51, Cato, was charged June 13 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in the last 10 years, first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
