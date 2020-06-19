Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 18, 2020

City
• Michael B. Graham, 48, 43 Pulaski St., 1, Auburn, was charged June 15 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Brittany K. Mattison, 23, 12 Genesee Place, Apt. C, Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant June 16 and charged with sixth-degree conspiracy.
• Tiffany M. Hockeborn, 37, 7423 Robinson Road, Throop, was charged June 16 with criminal possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug or substance.
• Alec T. Reagin, 26, 126 Canaan Heights Road, Locke, was picked up June 16 on a bench warrant.
• Gordon R. Kenyon Jr., 26, 11 Public Square Apt. 502, Watertown, was charged June 17 with second-degree disseminating indecent material to a minor and acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 years old.
• Logan W. Redmond, 21, 4 Guilfoil Ave., Auburn, was charged June 18 with second-degree criminal trespassing.
• Edwin W. Roberts, 38, 36 Franklin St., Chapel House Franklin Street, Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant June 17 and charged with first-degree robbery.
• Joshua T. Sylvester, 38, 39 West St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged June 18 with petit larceny.
State
• William C. Evans, 36, Port Byron, was charged June 15 with second-degree criminal sexual act.
• Jacob L. Stagles, 20, Fair Haven, was charged June 16 with possession of an obscene sexual performance by a child.
• Carlos H. Lozada, 28, Seneca Falls, was charged June 16 with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs.
• Gregory B. Stanley, 56, North Syracuse, was charged June 17 with sixth-degree conspiracy and petit larceny.
• Moses Nicholson, 49, Syracuse, was charged June 17 with sixth-degree conspiracy and petit larceny.
• Walter C. Banks, 40, Syracuse, was charged June 17 with sixth-degree conspiracy and petit larceny.
