Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 18, 2020

City

• Michael B. Graham, 48, 43 Pulaski St., 1, Auburn, was charged June 15 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Brittany K. Mattison, 23, 12 Genesee Place, Apt. C, Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant June 16 and charged with sixth-degree conspiracy.

• Tiffany M. Hockeborn, 37, 7423 Robinson Road, Throop, was charged June 16 with criminal possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug or substance.

• Alec T. Reagin, 26, 126 Canaan Heights Road, Locke, was picked up June 16 on a bench warrant.

• Gordon R. Kenyon Jr., 26, 11 Public Square Apt. 502, Watertown, was charged June 17 with second-degree disseminating indecent material to a minor and acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 years old.

• Logan W. Redmond, 21, 4 Guilfoil Ave., Auburn, was charged June 18 with second-degree criminal trespassing.

• Edwin W. Roberts, 38, 36 Franklin St., Chapel House Franklin Street, Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant June 17 and charged with first-degree robbery.

• Joshua T. Sylvester, 38, 39 West St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged June 18 with petit larceny.