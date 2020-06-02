Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 2, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

City

• Alyssa R. Bort, 26, transient, was picked up May 31 on a bench warrant.

• Jesse A. Raymond, 36, 118 W. Broadway St., Fulton, was charged May 30 with petit larceny.

• Alana R. Richardson, 19, 53 Arterial West, Auburn, was charged May 30 with first-offense driving while intoxicated, first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more and operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended.

• John T. Robinson Jr., 31, 32 Franklin St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was picked up May 31 on a bench warrant.

• Brooke Townsend, 23, 101 Quill Ave., Apt. U116, Auburn, was charged May 30 with fifth-degree welfare fraud, petit larceny and misuse of food stamps.

• Tavarris T. Bright, 40, 226 State St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant May 1.

• Jason J. McPhearson Jr., 28, 142 Wall St., Auburn, was charged June 1. with third-degree assault.

State

• Lauren V. Young, 20, Marcellus, was charged May 29 with third-degree possession of a forged instrument.