Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 2, 2020

City
• Alyssa R. Bort, 26, transient, was picked up May 31 on a bench warrant.
• Jesse A. Raymond, 36, 118 W. Broadway St., Fulton, was charged May 30 with petit larceny.
• Alana R. Richardson, 19, 53 Arterial West, Auburn, was charged May 30 with first-offense driving while intoxicated, first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more and operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended.
• John T. Robinson Jr., 31, 32 Franklin St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was picked up May 31 on a bench warrant.
• Brooke Townsend, 23, 101 Quill Ave., Apt. U116, Auburn, was charged May 30 with fifth-degree welfare fraud, petit larceny and misuse of food stamps.
• Tavarris T. Bright, 40, 226 State St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant May 1.
• Jason J. McPhearson Jr., 28, 142 Wall St., Auburn, was charged June 1. with third-degree assault.
State
• Lauren V. Young, 20, Marcellus, was charged May 29 with third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Elizabeth M. Buff, 20, Marcellus, was charged May 29 with third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Christopher M. Komoroski, 26, Auburn, was charged June 1 with two counts of second-degree burglary.
