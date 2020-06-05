Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 5, 2020

City
• Raymond E. Decker, 54, 22 Rochester St., Auburn, was charged June 2 with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.
• Kenneth J. LaFramboise Jr., 36, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant June 2.
• Jacob J. Mackey, 31, 973 Main St. Locke, was picked up on an arrest warrant June 2 and charged with second-degree assault.
• Joel C. Campagnola, 50, 14 Morris St. Auburn, was charged June 3 with first-degree criminal trespass.
• Jake M. Dwyer, 19, 56 N. Division St., Auburn, was picked up June 3 as a fugitive from justice.
• Joshua L. Sylvester, 33, 20 Thornton St., Melone Village Apartments, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant June 3.
• Mark L. Berardi, 64, 191 Genesee St., Murphy Building, Auburn, was charged June 4 with criminal mischief.
• Jodylee M. Couturier, 40, 290 Grant Ave., Chapel House Grant Ave., Room 4, Auburn, was charged June 4 with petit larceny.
• Mark W. Rivett, 49, 142 Throop Ave., Auburn, was charged June 4 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
State
• Brandon Cummings, 39, Auburn, was charged June 2 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Devin T. Shoults, 23, Port Byron, was charged June 4 with fourth-degree grand larceny.
• Robert Wellington, 49, Montezuma, was charged June 4 with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.
• Zachary T. Stevens, 28, Cato, was charged June 4 with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
