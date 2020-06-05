Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 5, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

City

• Raymond E. Decker, 54, 22 Rochester St., Auburn, was charged June 2 with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

• Kenneth J. LaFramboise Jr., 36, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant June 2.

• Jacob J. Mackey, 31, 973 Main St. Locke, was picked up on an arrest warrant June 2 and charged with second-degree assault.

• Joel C. Campagnola, 50, 14 Morris St. Auburn, was charged June 3 with first-degree criminal trespass.

• Jake M. Dwyer, 19, 56 N. Division St., Auburn, was picked up June 3 as a fugitive from justice.

• Joshua L. Sylvester, 33, 20 Thornton St., Melone Village Apartments, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant June 3.

• Mark L. Berardi, 64, 191 Genesee St., Murphy Building, Auburn, was charged June 4 with criminal mischief.

• Jodylee M. Couturier, 40, 290 Grant Ave., Chapel House Grant Ave., Room 4, Auburn, was charged June 4 with petit larceny.

• Mark W. Rivett, 49, 142 Throop Ave., Auburn, was charged June 4 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

State