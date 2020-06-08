Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 8, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City

• Ronald P. Alfred, 56, 4 Seminary St., Auburn, was picked up June 6 on a bench warrant.

• Kyle T. Burkert, 20, transient, was charged June 5 with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, second-degree menacing with a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.

• Gerald A. Dale, 41, 32 Seminary St., Auburn, was picked up June 6 on a bench warrant.

• Aron G. Gardner, 26, 11873 W. Main St., Wolcott, was charged June 5 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug or substance.

• Gregory D. Hilliard, 39, 39 Elizabeth St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged June 6 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Riley F. Milton Jr., 34, 142 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged June 6 with second-degree criminal trespassing.

• Arnold R. Morris II, 54, 46 Bradford St., Auburn, was charged June 8 with second-degree assault of a person providing direct patient care.

• Mark W. Rivett, 49, 142 Throop Ave., Auburn, was charged June 5 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.