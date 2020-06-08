Cayuga County-area police blotter: June 8, 2020

City
• Ronald P. Alfred, 56, 4 Seminary St., Auburn, was picked up June 6 on a bench warrant.
• Kyle T. Burkert, 20, transient, was charged June 5 with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, second-degree menacing with a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.
• Gerald A. Dale, 41, 32 Seminary St., Auburn, was picked up June 6 on a bench warrant.
• Aron G. Gardner, 26, 11873 W. Main St., Wolcott, was charged June 5 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug or substance.
• Gregory D. Hilliard, 39, 39 Elizabeth St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged June 6 with second-degree aggravated harassment.
• Riley F. Milton Jr., 34, 142 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged June 6 with second-degree criminal trespassing.
• Arnold R. Morris II, 54, 46 Bradford St., Auburn, was charged June 8 with second-degree assault of a person providing direct patient care.
• Mark W. Rivett, 49, 142 Throop Ave., Auburn, was charged June 5 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Shawn W. Ward, 38, 174 Genesee St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was picked up June 5 on a bench warrant.
• Raymond L. Wilson Sr., 35, 10 Woodruff Place, Auburn, was charged June 5 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug or substance.
