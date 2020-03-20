Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 20, 2020

City
• Jessica Marie Morales, 36, 8 Fort St., rear apartment, Auburn, was charged March 16 with petit larceny.
• Cairo Shane Mitchell, 28, 6660 E. Seneca Turnpike, Jamesville, was picked up March 17 on a bench warrant.
State
• Madison R. Murphy, 19, Auburn, was charged March 16 with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
• Edward D. Babiarz, 29, Weedsport, was charged March 17 with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
• Michael B. Podolak, 35, Moravia, was charged March 17 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Venessa E. Clark, 33, Skaneateles, was charged March 18 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Roy B. Domon, 55, Rochester, was charged March 20 with third-degree burglary.