Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 27, 2020

City

• Kevin Lawrence Montone, 50, 255 Grant Ave., Apt. 16, was charged March 23 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Nicholas R. Freeman, 28, 209 Chestnut Hill Drive, Liverpool, was picked up March 25 on a bench warrant.

• Christopher Thomas Jones, 26, 4 Mattie St., Auburn, was charged March 24 with second-degree attempted criminal sex act, attempted obscenity offense, an obscenity offense and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Elton Michael Ellinger, 29, 22 South Lewis St., Auburn, was picked up March 24 on a bench warrant.

• Markese R. Burke, 24, 57 Orchard St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged March 26 with publication of an intimate image and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Sean M. Bell, 28, 768 Clark Sr, Auburn, was charged March 26 with second-degree harassment.

• Zachary P. Lowe, 25, 26 Sheridan St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant March 26.

County

• Matthew M. Harris, 18, 35 Morse Drive, Locke, was charged March 24 with criminal mischief with the intent to damage property.