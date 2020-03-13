Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 13, 2020
Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 13, 2020

City

• Kierra Anne Cranston, 21, 21 Pearne Ave., Cortland, was picked up March 9 on a bench warrant.

• Brian James Kindrew, 36, 75 North Division St., Auburn, was charged March 9 with fifth-degree arson.

• William P. Deloge, 63, 20 Thornton Ave., Apt. 509, Auburn, was charged March 11 third-degree possession of marijuana.

• Rebecca Marie Stevens, 41, 407 North Middler Ave., Syracuse, was charged March 11 with petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy.

• James Earl McKinnon, 40, 27 West Drive, Auburn, was charged March 11 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Thomas Dewey Hilts, 57, 191 Genesee St., Apt. 30, Auburn, was charged March 11 with obstruction of breath.

• Sean Nicholas Clegg, 37, 407 North Midler Ave., Syracuse, was charged March 11 with petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy.

• Alexander B. McIntyre, 37, 15 Derby Ave., Auburn, was charged March 13 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction.

• Samantha B. Bort, 25, 1635 West Onondaga St., Apt. 3, Syracuse, was picked up on a bench warrant March 12.

• Sid Harrison, 40, transient, Auburn, was picked up on an indictment warrant March 12 and charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

• Richard R. Stagles, 33, transient, Auburn, was charged March 12 with possession of a miscellaneous dangerous drug.

• Allen H. Morin, 50, 7078 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, was charged March 13 with obstructing governmental administration and driving while intoxicated first offense.

County

• Tina M. Webber, 33, 12899 Popple Road, Victory, was charged March 12 with second-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• John Wilczek, 65, Auburn, was charged March 9 with promoting sexual performance by a child younger than 17 years old and possession of a sexual performance by a child.

• Devon B. Borges, 43, Auburn, was charged March 11 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.

• David A. Brown, 42, Auburn, was charged March 11 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Edward D. Babiarz, 29, Weedsport, was charged March 12 with seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

