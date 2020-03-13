Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 13, 2020

• Richard R. Stagles, 33, transient, Auburn, was charged March 12 with possession of a miscellaneous dangerous drug.

• Allen H. Morin, 50, 7078 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, was charged March 13 with obstructing governmental administration and driving while intoxicated first offense.

County

• Tina M. Webber, 33, 12899 Popple Road, Victory, was charged March 12 with second-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• John Wilczek, 65, Auburn, was charged March 9 with promoting sexual performance by a child younger than 17 years old and possession of a sexual performance by a child.

• Devon B. Borges, 43, Auburn, was charged March 11 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.

• David A. Brown, 42, Auburn, was charged March 11 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Edward D. Babiarz, 29, Weedsport, was charged March 12 with seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

