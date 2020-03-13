Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 13, 2020

City
• Kierra Anne Cranston, 21, 21 Pearne Ave., Cortland, was picked up March 9 on a bench warrant.
• Brian James Kindrew, 36, 75 North Division St., Auburn, was charged March 9 with fifth-degree arson.
• William P. Deloge, 63, 20 Thornton Ave., Apt. 509, Auburn, was charged March 11 third-degree possession of marijuana.
• Rebecca Marie Stevens, 41, 407 North Middler Ave., Syracuse, was charged March 11 with petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy.
• James Earl McKinnon, 40, 27 West Drive, Auburn, was charged March 11 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Thomas Dewey Hilts, 57, 191 Genesee St., Apt. 30, Auburn, was charged March 11 with obstruction of breath.
• Sean Nicholas Clegg, 37, 407 North Midler Ave., Syracuse, was charged March 11 with petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy.
• Alexander B. McIntyre, 37, 15 Derby Ave., Auburn, was charged March 13 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction.
You have free articles remaining.
• Samantha B. Bort, 25, 1635 West Onondaga St., Apt. 3, Syracuse, was picked up on a bench warrant March 12.
• Sid Harrison, 40, transient, Auburn, was picked up on an indictment warrant March 12 and charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
• Richard R. Stagles, 33, transient, Auburn, was charged March 12 with possession of a miscellaneous dangerous drug.
• Allen H. Morin, 50, 7078 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, was charged March 13 with obstructing governmental administration and driving while intoxicated first offense.
County
• Tina M. Webber, 33, 12899 Popple Road, Victory, was charged March 12 with second-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
State
• John Wilczek, 65, Auburn, was charged March 9 with promoting sexual performance by a child younger than 17 years old and possession of a sexual performance by a child.
• Devon B. Borges, 43, Auburn, was charged March 11 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
• David A. Brown, 42, Auburn, was charged March 11 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Edward D. Babiarz, 29, Weedsport, was charged March 12 with seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.