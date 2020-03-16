Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 16, 2020

City
• Marquay Emmanuel Barber, 19, 8 Delevan St., Auburn, was picked up March 14 on a bench warrant and charged with resisting arrest.
• Randy Rhoads Conway, 32, 110 Janet St., upper apartment, Auburn, was charged March 13 with petit larceny.
• Nathan Philip John Delles, 25, 379 Madison Ave., Apt. 1, Albany, was charged March 14 with first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Patricia Elizabeth Gansz, 32, 39 Wall St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged March 13 with a probation violation.
• Brandy Lynn Harvey, 38, 19 McMaster St., Apt. 112, Auburn, was charged March 13 with petit larceny.
• James Francis Raymond, 61, 127 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, was picked up March 14 on a bench warrant.
You have free articles remaining.
• Tara Thereasa Waite, 28, 69 Orchard St., Auburn, was picked up March 14 on a bench warrant.
County
• Chad E. Green, 44, 5753 Sayles Corners Road, Sempronius, was charged March 14 with first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Sidney L. Hairston, 25, 22 Canton Drive, Syracuse, was charged March 13 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Aaron J. Shuba, 20, 796 Clark St. Road, Aurelius, was charged March 13 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more.
• Tara T. Waite, 28, 3933 Chase Road, Ledyard, was charged March 14 with fourth-degree grand larceny.
State
• Dylan E. Welsh, 22, Syracuse, was charged March 14 with second-degree burglary and first-degree robbery.
• An 18-year-old was charged March 14 with first-degree robbery and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Messiah A. Bethea, 21, Syracuse, was charged March 14 with first-degree robbery.