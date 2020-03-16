Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 16, 2020

City

• Marquay Emmanuel Barber, 19, 8 Delevan St., Auburn, was picked up March 14 on a bench warrant and charged with resisting arrest.

• Randy Rhoads Conway, 32, 110 Janet St., upper apartment, Auburn, was charged March 13 with petit larceny.

• Nathan Philip John Delles, 25, 379 Madison Ave., Apt. 1, Albany, was charged March 14 with first-offense driving while intoxicated.

• Patricia Elizabeth Gansz, 32, 39 Wall St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged March 13 with a probation violation.

• Brandy Lynn Harvey, 38, 19 McMaster St., Apt. 112, Auburn, was charged March 13 with petit larceny.

• James Francis Raymond, 61, 127 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, was picked up March 14 on a bench warrant.

• Tara Thereasa Waite, 28, 69 Orchard St., Auburn, was picked up March 14 on a bench warrant.

County

• Chad E. Green, 44, 5753 Sayles Corners Road, Sempronius, was charged March 14 with first-offense driving while intoxicated.