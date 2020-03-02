Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 2, 2020
Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 2, 2020

City

• Paul Edward Sincerbeaux, 46, 6000 Route 90, Cayuga, was charged Feb. 28 with third-degree assault.

• Michael Robert Bent, 60, 3508 Horsehoe Island Road, Clay, was picked up Feb. 29 on a bench warrant.

• James Edward Coker, 39, 14 Seminary St., Apt. 5, Auburn, was charged March 1 with second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

• Nina Marie DeAngelis,  35, 28 Lincoln St., Auburn, was charged March 1 with petit larceny and third-degree forgery.

• Jay Marion Liddle, 25, 55 Cayuga St., Auburn, was picked up Feb. 28 on a bench warrant.

County

• Brittany M. Scerbo, 25, 14159 State Route 28, Forestport, was charged Feb. 29 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher.

• Timothy P. Thomas, 44, 5474 Hoag Ave., Locke, was charged March 1 with criminal mischief with intent to damage property.

State

• Brandon K. McLaurin, 32, Aurora, was charged Feb. 28 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a stolen credit card.

• Jay M. Liddle, 25, Auburn, was charged Feb. 29 with third-degree grand larceny.

