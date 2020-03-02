Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 2, 2020

City
• Paul Edward Sincerbeaux, 46, 6000 Route 90, Cayuga, was charged Feb. 28 with third-degree assault.
• Michael Robert Bent, 60, 3508 Horsehoe Island Road, Clay, was picked up Feb. 29 on a bench warrant.
• James Edward Coker, 39, 14 Seminary St., Apt. 5, Auburn, was charged March 1 with second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
• Nina Marie DeAngelis, 35, 28 Lincoln St., Auburn, was charged March 1 with petit larceny and third-degree forgery.
• Jay Marion Liddle, 25, 55 Cayuga St., Auburn, was picked up Feb. 28 on a bench warrant.
County
• Brittany M. Scerbo, 25, 14159 State Route 28, Forestport, was charged Feb. 29 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher.
• Timothy P. Thomas, 44, 5474 Hoag Ave., Locke, was charged March 1 with criminal mischief with intent to damage property.
State
• Brandon K. McLaurin, 32, Aurora, was charged Feb. 28 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a stolen credit card.
• Jay M. Liddle, 25, Auburn, was charged Feb. 29 with third-degree grand larceny.