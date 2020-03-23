Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 23, 2020
Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 23, 2020

City

• Michael Anthony Klock, 38, 407 North Midler Ave., Syracuse, was charged March 22 with third-degree assault.

County

• Steven D. Fenner, 26, 4999 Ridge Road, Fleming, was charged March 21 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• Brittany A. Soto, 29, Oswego, was charged March 21 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle without owner's consent.

• Judith M. Cleary, 68, Weedsport, was charged March 21 with assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon.

• Michelle L. Seaman, 38, Moravia, was charged March 21 with assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, second-degree assault to injure a victim 65 or older and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Kelli L. Mitchell, 28, Jordan, was charged March 22 with petit larceny.

• Edward D. Babiarz, 29, Weedsport, was charged March 22 with second-degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief with intent to damage property and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

