Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 6, 2020

City
• Harold Anthony Copes Jr., 48, 28 Lansing St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged March 2 with second-degree aggravated harassment.
• John Trent Robinson Jr., 30, 32 Franklin St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Feb. 26 with resisting arrest.
• Amy Lynn Brooks, 41, 9624 Stickles Lane, Conquest, was charged March 2 with petit larceny.
• David Nelson Manwaring, 53, 16 Steel St., Auburn, was charged March 2 with third-degree menacing.
• Brian Stuart Wilkinson, 38, 54 Van Anden St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged March 4 with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Tyler James Kilmer, 25, 2 Loop Road, Apt. 1007, Auburn was charged March 5 with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more and first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Robert Kenneth Yale, 27, 34 Holley St., Apt. 2, was charged March 6 with fourth-degree possession of marijuana, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful growing of cannabis.
• Todd Jeffrey Chapman, 35, 29 Delevan St., was picked up March 6 on a bench warrant.
County
• Amy L. Brooks, 41, 9624 Stickles Lane, Conquest, was charged March 2 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.
• Christopher A. Francis, 33, 2555 Route 41A, Sempronius, was charged March 3 with second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment.
• Gerald R. Hoffman, 45, 109 Perrine St., Auburn, was charged March 5 with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more and first-offense driving while intoxicated.
State
• Jilleen Edinger, 33, Cortland, was charged March 3 with sixth-degree conspiracy and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Matthew P. Seeber, 37, Cortland, was charged March 3 with petit larceny and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
• Karmaishia S. Christopher, 22, Utica, was charged March 4 with second-degree introducing prison contraband.
• Mark A. Thurston, 49, Auburn, was charged March 5 with theft of services-tampering with a service meter.