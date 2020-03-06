Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 6, 2020

City

• Harold Anthony Copes Jr., 48, 28 Lansing St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged March 2 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

• John Trent Robinson Jr., 30, 32 Franklin St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Feb. 26 with resisting arrest.

• Amy Lynn Brooks, 41, 9624 Stickles Lane, Conquest, was charged March 2 with petit larceny.

• David Nelson Manwaring, 53, 16 Steel St., Auburn, was charged March 2 with third-degree menacing.

• Brian Stuart Wilkinson, 38, 54 Van Anden St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged March 4 with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Tyler James Kilmer, 25, 2 Loop Road, Apt. 1007, Auburn was charged March 5 with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more and first-offense driving while intoxicated.

• Robert Kenneth Yale, 27, 34 Holley St., Apt. 2, was charged March 6 with fourth-degree possession of marijuana, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful growing of cannabis.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• Todd Jeffrey Chapman, 35, 29 Delevan St., was picked up March 6 on a bench warrant.

County