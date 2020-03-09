Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 9, 2020

City
• Scott Allen Corey Sr., 42, 8 Delevan St., Auburn, was picked up March 7 on a bench warrant.
• Theodore Debenedetto, 57, 392 Glenbrook Drive, Auburn, was charged March 7 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more.
• Craig Eugene Laird, 31, 7 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was charged March 9 with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
• Cierra Margaret Schroeder, 31, 8 Delevan St., Auburn was charged March 8 with a probation violation.
• Jeffrey Phillip Shields, 27, 106 Washington St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged March 7 with possession of a hypodermic instrument.
• Terry William Wirth, 60, 198 State St., Auburn, was charged March 6 with obstruction of breathing.
You have free articles remaining.
County
• Mykel V. Canales, 28, 111 Wall St., Auburn, was picked up March 6 on a bench warrant.
• Jimmy R. Lee, 29, 1438 Route 41A, Summerhill, was charged March 6 with tampering with physical evidence, second-degree criminal possession of marijuana over 16 ounces, unlawfully growing cannabis, fifth-degree conspiracy and acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 years old.
• Ashley M. Thompson, 29, 1438 Route 41A, Summerhill, was charged March 6 with tampering with physical evidence, second-degree criminal possession of marijuana over 16 ounces, fifth-degree conspiracy and acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 years old.
State
• Raven E. Coffran, 34, Auburn, was charged March 6 with second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.
• Mathew R. Guter, 32, Port Byron, was charged March 6 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Elizabeth M. Greathouse, 35, Weedsport, was charged March 7 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se.