Cayuga County-area police blotter: March 9, 2020

City

• Scott Allen Corey Sr., 42, 8 Delevan St., Auburn, was picked up March 7 on a bench warrant.

• Theodore Debenedetto, 57, 392 Glenbrook Drive, Auburn, was charged March 7 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more.

• Craig Eugene Laird, 31, 7 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was charged March 9 with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• Cierra Margaret Schroeder, 31, 8 Delevan St., Auburn was charged March 8 with a probation violation.

• Jeffrey Phillip Shields, 27, 106 Washington St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged March 7 with possession of a hypodermic instrument.

• Terry William Wirth, 60, 198 State St., Auburn, was charged March 6 with obstruction of breathing.

County

• Mykel V. Canales, 28, 111 Wall St., Auburn, was picked up March 6 on a bench warrant.