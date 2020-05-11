Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 11, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

City

• Justin Tyler Jones, 34, 1392 Levanna Road, Ledyard, was charged May 8 with third-degree fleeing a police officer, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

• John Robert Furman Jr., 57, 151 Old Liverpool Road, Apt. D, Liverpool, was charged May 9 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Broderick Ricky Macon, 31, transient, was charged May 9 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

State

• Timothy S. Parsons, 50, Fair Haven, was charged May 8 with first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Mary A. Beebe, 20, Auburn, was charged May 9 with criminal mischief with intent to damage property.

• Shayne L. Alfred, 33, Auburn, was charged May 10 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree forgery and second-degree identity theft.

• Kenneth G. McClean, 51, Oswego, was charged May 10 with first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more and first-offense driving while intoxicated.

• An 18-year-old male from Auburn was charged May 9 with criminal mischief with intent to damage property.

