Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 15, 2020

City

• Darin T. Frazier, 21, 64 Holley St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant May 11 and charged with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Ricky D. Peglow, 35, 5 Church St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant May 11 and charged with second-degree criminal contempt.

• William L. Broome, 40, 192 Cottage St., Apt. B, Auburn, was charged May 12 with first-degree criminal contempt with a prior conviction, acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 16 years old and assault to recklessly cause physical injury.

• Amanda F. Buttaro, 38, 45 Logan St., Auburn, was picked up May 12 on a bench warrant and charged with criminal mischief with intent to damage property.

• Ricky D. Peglow II, 35, 12 Seminary Ave., Auburn, was charged May 12 petit larceny.

• Ashley M. White, 23, 2 Mill St., Auburn, was picked up May 12 on a bench warrant.

• David E. King Sr., 41, 3 Spring St., Auburn, was charged May 13 with possession of a dangerous drug/substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument and picked up on a bench warrant.