Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 18, 2020

City
• Kevin R. Breese, 24, 12 Easterly Ave., Apt. A, Auburn, was charged May 15 with criminal mischief with the intent to damage property.
• Corey A. Gamlen, 31, 16 Steel St., Auburn, was charged May 18 with a violation of probation.
• Stephen E. Kilts, 26, 14 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged May 16 with petit larceny.
• Shawn F. Smith, 31, 212 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged May 15 with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana over 16 ounces, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• A male younger than 18 years old was charged May 15 with forcible touching of intimate parts.
• Michael A. Whiffen, 18, 50 Perrine St., Auburn, was charged May 16 with second-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 years old and second-degree harassment with physical contact.
State
• Marion I. June, 57, Palmyra, was charged May 2 with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
• Jason Baskersville, 55, Auburn, was charged May 16 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operating of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more with a prior conviction, driving while intoxicated with two previous convictions in the last 10 years, second-degree criminal impersonation and use of a vehicle without an interlock device.
