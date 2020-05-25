Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 25, 2020

City
• Krysta-Janay S. Benjamin, 29, 5 Orchard St., Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant and charged May 18 with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree.
• Charles M. Leavens, 30, 30 Merriman St. Ext., Auburn, was picked up on an indictment warrant and charged May 18 with criminal sale of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Elmona L. Moncrieft, 36, 5 Lawton Ave. Apt. 5, Auburn, was charged May 18 with 5 Lawton Ave., Auburn, with resisting arrest.
• Barasheen R. Moody, 37, 6 Orchard Ave., Auburn, was charged May 19 with second-degree assault and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
• Bruce C. Holmes, 54, 39 Cayuga St., left apartment, Auburn, was charged May 19 with criminally obstructing breathing.
• Jessica L. Moniz, 32, 36 Fitch Ave., Auburn, was charged May 19 with acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 years old.
• Brendan L. Cobb, 22, 943 Connors Road, Springport, was charged May 20 with second-degree criminal trespass.
• Kenneth R. Cobb, 51, 943 Connors Road, Springport, was charged May 20 with second-degree criminal trespass.
• Kent L. Shaylyne, 23, 36 Walnut St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant May 20 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Timothy M. Paul, 21, 36 Walnut St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant May 20 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Shaun H. Clark, 33, 3925 Split Rock Road, Camillus, was picked up on an arrest warrant May 21 and charged with first-degree criminal contempt and criminal obstruction of breathing.
• Christopher J. Hatfield, 37, 3179 Route 34, Scipio, was picked up on an arrest warrant and charged May 21 with second-degree burglary and criminal obstruction of breathing.
• Thomas G. Lipiska Jr., 20, 7463, State Street Road, Throop, was charged May 21 with second-degree with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
State
• Joseph M. Delconte, 42, North Syracuse, was charged May 19 with third-degree grand larceny.
• Nicholas M. Young, 31, Auburn, was charged May 22 with second-degree menacing with a weapon, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree arson, resisting arrest and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.
• Sammy J. Sikes, 28, Auburn, was charged May 22 with petit larceny.
• Elise C. Maddox, 25, Rochester, was charged May 23 with second-degree introducing prison contraband.
• Brandon R. Hastings, 32, Victory, was charged May 23 with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.
• Nicholas W. Wiwsianyk, 39, Auburn, was charged May 23 with first-offense driving while intoxicated.
