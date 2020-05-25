Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 25, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

City

• Krysta-Janay S. Benjamin, 29, 5 Orchard St., Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant and charged May 18 with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree.

• Charles M. Leavens, 30, 30 Merriman St. Ext., Auburn, was picked up on an indictment warrant and charged May 18 with criminal sale of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Elmona L. Moncrieft, 36, 5 Lawton Ave. Apt. 5, Auburn, was charged May 18 with 5 Lawton Ave., Auburn, with resisting arrest.

• Barasheen R. Moody, 37, 6 Orchard Ave., Auburn, was charged May 19 with second-degree assault and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Bruce C. Holmes, 54, 39 Cayuga St., left apartment, Auburn, was charged May 19 with criminally obstructing breathing.

• Jessica L. Moniz, 32, 36 Fitch Ave., Auburn, was charged May 19 with acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 years old.

• Brendan L. Cobb, 22, 943 Connors Road, Springport, was charged May 20 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Kenneth R. Cobb, 51, 943 Connors Road, Springport, was charged May 20 with second-degree criminal trespass.