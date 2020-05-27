Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 27, 2020

City
• Micco R. Agnew-El, 19, 501 South Crouse Ave., Syracuse, was charged May 23 with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Matthew A. Carnicelli, 31, 101 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged May 23 with second-degree aggravated harassment.
• Cascia K. Cleveland, 29, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, J55, Auburn, was charged May 23 with third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury and acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 years old.
• Ivan C. Dawley, 23, 78 Wall St., Auburn, was picked up May 25 on a bench warrant and charged with possession of a dangerous drug or substance.
• Nicholas M. Fish, 31, 18 Rumsey St., Seneca Falls, was picked up May 24 on a bench warrant.
• Rebecca L. Gould, 52, 6 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was charged May 25 with petit larceny.
• A male juvenile offender was charged May 22 with a violation of probation.
• Kevin A. Laning, 32, 48 Chase St., Auburn, was charged May 24 with third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury.
• Eugene F. Muntz, 43, 136 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged May 24 with criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal contempt, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree criminal contempt with a prior, second-degree menacing with a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Crystal R. Baker, 37, 30 Fitch Ave., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged May 26 with petit larceny.
• Douglas M. Clarkson III, 33, 22 Derby St., Auburn, was picked up May 26 on an arrest warrant.
State
• Kevin Hampton, 37, Auburn, was charged May 26 with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs.
• Ryan D. Yates, 30, Port Byron, was charged May 25 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Devon C. Thomas, 21, Auburn, was charged May 25 with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.
