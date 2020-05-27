Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 27, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

City

• Micco R. Agnew-El, 19, 501 South Crouse Ave., Syracuse, was charged May 23 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Matthew A. Carnicelli, 31, 101 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged May 23 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Cascia K. Cleveland, 29, 101 Quill Ave., Oak Creek Townhouses, J55, Auburn, was charged May 23 with third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury and acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17 years old.

• Ivan C. Dawley, 23, 78 Wall St., Auburn, was picked up May 25 on a bench warrant and charged with possession of a dangerous drug or substance.

• Nicholas M. Fish, 31, 18 Rumsey St., Seneca Falls, was picked up May 24 on a bench warrant.

• Rebecca L. Gould, 52, 6 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was charged May 25 with petit larceny.

• A male juvenile offender was charged May 22 with a violation of probation.

• Kevin A. Laning, 32, 48 Chase St., Auburn, was charged May 24 with third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury.