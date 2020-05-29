Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 29, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

City

• Calvin Bacon Jr., 34, 300 Burt St., Apt. B704, Syracuse, was charged May 27 with possession of a dangerous drug/substance.

• Michael J. Bassett, 36, 21 Florence St., Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant May 27 and charged with resisting arrest.

• Matthew J. Bell Jr., 29, 37 Olympia Ave., Brogan Manor Apartments, B42, Auburn, was charged May 28 with second-degree burglary, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass.

• Tyler C. Blomquist, 33, 2 Wood St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged May 27 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Chadrick C. Bodner, 40, 8747 Centerport Road, Weedsport, was picked up on an arrest warrant May 27 and charged with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Clotilde M. Lopez, 53, 4 Derby Ave., Auburn, was charged May 27 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and obstructing governmental administration.

• Trenton T. Quinn, 19, 276 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged May 27 with resisting arrest and picked up on arrest warrants and charged with criminal mischief and two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment.