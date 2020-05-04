Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 4, 2020

City
• Amanda Leigh McKeen, 45, 191 Seymour St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged May 2 with first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Joshua Paul Henry, 36, 3933 Chase Road, Ledyard, was charged May 3 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Courtney Fae Donovan, 22, 207 Melone Village Apartments, Auburn, was charged May 1 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
State
• Patrick S. Maloney, 45, Rochester, was charged April 30 with first-offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more and first-offense driving while intoxicated.
• Wally J. Kline, 62, Auburn, was charged May 2 with issuing a bad check knowing there was insufficient funds.
• Janne L. Mizro, 22, Auburn, was charged May 2 with second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and fourth-degree criminal possession of a marijuana with less than 2 ounces.
