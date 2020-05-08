Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 8, 2020

• Angelo Amodei, 54, 7 Venice St., Auburn, was picked on an arrest warrant May 7 and charged with first-degree falsifying business records and petit larceny.

County

• Ashley M. Gotham, 29, 27 Church St., Port Byron, was charged May 4 with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, first-offense aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Guy A. Marl, 55, 12 Seminary Ave., Auburn, was charged May 6 with third-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny.

State

• Hannah M. McLoughlin, 21, Auburn, was charged May 5 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Jeffrey M. Strachan, 44, Auburn, was charged May 5 with second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction.

• Micco R. Agnew-El, 19, Syracuse, was charged May 5 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Keith R. Thomas, 57, Auburn, was charged May 6 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08 of 1% first-offense and driving while intoxicated first-offense.

• Luis Rodriguez, 35, was charged May 6 with second-degree disseminating indecent material to minors and endangering the welfare of a child.

