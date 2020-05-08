Cayuga County-area police blotter: May 8, 2020

City
• Christopher Kui'imi Duvon Barnwell, 19, 55 Orchard St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged May 4 with first-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree assault and second-degree criminal contempt.
• Brooke Noel Shramm, 25, 2593 Earl St., Weedsport, was picked up May 5 on a bench warrant.
• Collena Monique Johnson, 36, 363 NW County Road, Greenville, Fla., was charged May 6 with second-degree burglary.
• Jamie Lynwood Murray Sr., 37, 4389 S. Jefferson, Lamont, Fla., was charged May 6 with second-degree burglary.
• Carlos Enrique Villalba Jr., 43, 2 Schwartz Dr., Apt. N157, Auburn, was charged May 6 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
• Morgan A. Ferraraccio, 29, 21 Frederick St., Auburn, was charged May 6 with second-degree reckless endangerment and firearm violation.
• Richard P. Butler II, 44, 10 Foote St., Apt. 3, Auburn was charged May 6 with first-degree criminal contempt and was picked on an arrest warrant and charged with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Tiffany J. Ernst, 37, 116 Enfield Place, Syracuse, was picked up on a bench warrant May 6 and a sentence violation.
• Angelo Amodei, 54, 7 Venice St., Auburn, was picked on an arrest warrant May 7 and charged with first-degree falsifying business records and petit larceny.
County
• Ashley M. Gotham, 29, 27 Church St., Port Byron, was charged May 4 with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, first-offense aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Guy A. Marl, 55, 12 Seminary Ave., Auburn, was charged May 6 with third-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny.
State
• Hannah M. McLoughlin, 21, Auburn, was charged May 5 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
• Jeffrey M. Strachan, 44, Auburn, was charged May 5 with second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction.
• Micco R. Agnew-El, 19, Syracuse, was charged May 5 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Keith R. Thomas, 57, Auburn, was charged May 6 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08 of 1% first-offense and driving while intoxicated first-offense.
• Luis Rodriguez, 35, was charged May 6 with second-degree disseminating indecent material to minors and endangering the welfare of a child.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!