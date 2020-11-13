 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 13, 2020
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 13, 2020

  • Updated
City

• Andrew C. Leader, 40, 215 Genesee St., Apt. A3, Auburn, was charged Nov. 9 with third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing.

• Brandon L. Riggleman, 21, 192 Genesee St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 9.

• Timothy S. Sliney, 50, 239 Broad St, Oneida, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 9.

• Terry M. Westberry, 58, 3 Adams St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Nov. 9 with aggravated family offense, second-degree criminal contempt, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree menacing and third-degree assault.

• Justin T. Barron, 35, 1563 Babcock Road, Baldwinsville, was charged Nov. 10 with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Kevin M. Delong, 22, 7487 Blew Road, Ovid, was charged Nov. 11 with third-degree grand larceny.

• Amanda M. Frisby, 30, 113 N. Division St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 11 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Shaun M. Fyffe, 37, 36 Franklin St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 11.

• Robert J. Gross, 46, 101 Quill Ave., Apt. K 60, Auburn, was charged Nov. 10 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Kyle T. Burkert, 21, 7 Grover St., Apt. 5, Auburn, was charged Nov. 12 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

County

• Bradley S. Leader, 50, 2 Melrose Parkway, Owasco, was picked up on an warrant arrest Nov. 9.

State

• Steven H. Mumford, 42, Auburn, was charged Nov. 9 with petit larceny.

• Michael L. VanHouten, 41, Scipio Center, was charged Nov. 10 with aggravated cruelty to animals.

