Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 16, 2020

City

• John W. Mitchell III, 40 South St., Apt. 12, was picked up Nov. 13 on a bench warrant.

• Tywan L. Wright, 36, 131 Genesee St., Auburn, was picked up Nov. 13 on a bench warrant.

• Gary A. Guy Jr., 45, 8 Delevan St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 14 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and possession of a dangerous drug/substance.

• Stewart L. Sussman, 39, 4239 E. Genesee St. Road, Sennett, was charged Nov. 14 with criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass.

• Deion D. Thomas, 21, 101 Quill Ave., Apt. G38, Auburn, was charged Nov. 14 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Marissa B. Weaver, 25, 4249 Dildine Road, Springport, was picked up Nov. 14 on a bench warrant.

County

• Heather M. Steacy, 46, 135 S. Seward Ave., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Nov. 15 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

State

• Victor A. Overton, 31, Auburn, was charged Nov. 13 with assault while confined in a correctional facility.