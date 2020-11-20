Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 20, 2020

City
• Mitchell A. Aaserud, 32, 36 Franklin St., Chapel House Franklin Street, Auburn, was charged Nov. 16 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Anthony J. Stokes Sr., 25, 76 Wall St., lower, Auburn charged Nov. 16 with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment.
• Michael D. Flint, 20, transient, Auburn, was charged Nov. 18 with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal contempt and two counts of petit larceny.
• Christopher J. Hatfield, 37, 162 Seymour St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Nov. 18 with second-degree assault.
• Kimberly N. Quezada-Barco, 20, 150 E. Genesee St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 18 with fourth-degree larceny and third-degree identity theft.
• Janice D. Ashmead, 51, 75 North St., Holiday Inn, Room 543, Auburn, was charged 19 with resisting arrest.
• John R. Charbano, transient, Auburn, was charged Nov. 20 with false personation and resisting arrest.
• Alasia K. Daniels, 23, 42 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was charged Nov. 19 with criminal mischief.
• Giovanni J. Muniz Sr., 24, 71 Owasco St., upper, Auburn, was charged Nov. 20 with criminal mischief.
• Jeffrey P. Murray Jr., 22, 9 Chapman Ave., Auburn, was charged Nov. 20 with driving while intoxicated first offense.
• Christian Rivera, 35, 7 Woodruff Place, Apt. 1, Auburn, was picked up on an indictment warrant Nov. 19 and charged with second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery, fourth-degree conspiracy and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
County
• Ryan T. Nye, 4634 Kinney Gulf Road, Homer, 27, was charged Nov. 16 with forcible touching.
• Joshua M. Bateman, 29, 612 Old Seneca Turnpike, Skaneateles, was charged Nov. 16 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
